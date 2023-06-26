A NEW Boba Tea franchise will be opening at 8 Albion St. (Mark Sardella Photo)

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD —— A new option for refreshing beverages and dessert items will be coming to the downtown area after the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the application of Viseth Chhum to open a business at 8 Albion St. offering Boba Tea and pastries.

The ZBA granted the Special Permit for a fast food operation earlier this month.

The business will be in a building that in the past has been home to a jewelry store and a barber shop.

Boba Tea has become increasingly popular over the last few years with franchises springing up in many locations. Boba Tea is a traditional cold-served beverage with a tea base, a milk or fruit flavor and edible flavored pearls served in a cup.

The new operation in Wakefield will also offer desserts like ice cream, macaroons and smoothies, Chhum’s attorney, Brian McGrail told the ZBA, calling the store, “a unique and different addition to downtown Wakefield.”

The operation will offer eight seats in addition to take-out service.

A hanging bracket sign is planned for the business and the owner will be back seeking a Special Permit for the sign at a later date.

——

The ZBA heard about some changes to Northeast Warehouse LLC’s plans for a building at 3 Melvin St.

Attorney McGrail discussed areas around the building where parking was removed and landscaping added. Stairs and ramps that on earlier plans were shown on the outside of the building have been moved inside, he said.

Members of the ZBA liked the changes presented. They requested a plan for lighting the parking lot and signage. McGrail said that he would draft conditions and an operations and maintenance plan.

The hearing was continued to June 28.

——

The ZBA agreed to sent a letter to the Building Inspector acknowledging that he can issue a temporary occupancy permit for 259 Albion St. Several aspects of the project remain to be completed before a final certificate of occupancy can be issued.

In other business, the ZBA granted a variance that will allow the addition of an accessory dwelling unit at 5 Lantern Lane.

The board also agreed to allow minor modifications to a two-family home at 151 Broadway.