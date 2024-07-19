WAKEFIELD — On Friday, July 12, the Boston Red Sox and Red Sox Foundation commemorated the foundation’s 22 year commitment as a co-presenting sponsor of the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) with PMC Night at Fenway Park.

The organization has raised $28 million toward its $75 million goal for this year officially surpassing $1 billion in lifetime fundraising for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana Farber) since 1980. During the ceremony, 40 members of the PMC Living Proof community, PMC riders and volunteers who are currently undergoing or have undergone treatment for cancer, rode around the warning track while being cheered on by Red Sox Nation followed by the official unveiling of the PMC logo on the iconic Green Monster. Wakefield local and cancer survivor Maryann Stickney was among those honored on Friday night.

On August 3 and August 4, more than 6,500 riders will come together with a goal of raising a record $75 million to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment. The PMC donates 100 percent of every rider raised dollar to Dana-Farber as its largest single contributor accounting for 62 percent of its Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue. The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation and M&T Bank.