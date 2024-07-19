WAKEFIELD — As reported in the Wakefield Daily Item in May, our town will have its first ever Porchfest on September 7. Following the tradition of music loving communities like Somerville, Reading and Malden, the Wakefield Porchfest will allow local musicians of all genres to perform live on residents’ porches, driveways and yards. From 12 to 6 p.m., neighbors can stroll all across town to watch amazing bands, soloists and other musical acts play family friendly sets.

So what’s next for Wakefield Porchfest? First, the Wakefield Porchfest Committee is excited to share that it’s revealing several of the talented Porchfest performers each week on social media. But most importantly, the committee wants everyone to know the deadline for performers to register to play at Wakefield Porchfest is the evening of Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m. If you know any musicians with performing experience who’d love to participate from any town and not just Wakefield, please encourage them to visit wakefieldporchfest.com before time runs out.

Oh, and if you’re a performer who’s considering whether to sign up, what are you waiting for? Wakefield Porchfest wants you!

“Wakefield is ready to rock with a Porchfest inspired by cities and towns who’ve pioneered and perfected the grassroots styled music event,” said the Wakefield Porchfest Committee. “At the same time, our take on Porchfest will be true to the town’s character, right down to the big yellow duck that folks are seeing on Wakefield Porchfest posters across town.”

For updates on Wakefield Porchfest, visit wakefieldporchfest.com and follow it on Facebook and Instagram.