THE WAKEFIELD Youth Lacrosse 5th/6th grade boys’ team completed their undefeated season with a 14-6 win over Westwood in the Mass Youth Lacrosse D2 Select State championship. (Courtesy Photo)

Wakefield has its latest champion as the undefeated 5th and 6th grade boys’ team won the Mass Youth Lacrosse D2 Select State title last Wednesday, defeating Westwood 14-6.

Wakefield entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and easily won their first and second round games by a total score of 33-12.

Their semifinal game proved more challenging as they fell behind early to a strong Canton team and found themselves down 7-3 at the half. The team fought back and won the game 8-7 just 13 seconds into sudden death overtime to advance to the championship.

The Select Finals win capped an incredible season by the 5th and 6th grade Wakefield boys’ teams as the combined record of the three squads competing this year in MYL’s Classic and Select leagues was 24-1-2.