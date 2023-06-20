WAKEFIELD — Because of his deep dedication and devotion to the Town of Wakefield, the West Side Social Club Fourth of July Committee is proud to honor the memory of a very special person at this year’s July Fourth day-long celebration. The WSSC July 4th Committee names James ‘Jim’ M. Scott as its 2023 Honoree, saluting him with the spectacular July Fourth Fireworks and the day-long events held on the common. Independence Day in Wakefield was always Jim’s favorite holiday!

Jim, a life-long resident of Wakefield, was born to William D. and Elena P. Scott. He, along with his siblings, Gerald F. Scott and Claire S. (Scott) Montejunas, grew up on Auburn Street.

Jim attended Saint Joseph’s School and moved on to attend Wakefield Memorial High School, graduating in 1949. He attended Northeastern University, graduating in 1962 with his bachelor of arts degree in History and Government.

On August 12, 1956, Jim married A. Yvonne Scott. They met at Hill’s Boathouse and Dance Hall, where the Spaulding Playground sits today. Together, they raised six children, Leslie age 66, Gerald age 65, James age 63, Julie age 61, Kevin age 59 and Jean age 58. Jim was the grandparent and affectionately known as Papa to seven grandchildren, James Scott age 37, Christopher Scott age 35, Taylor Prowse age 32, Grady Murtagh age 29, Kelley Mooney age 28, Annette Lysan age 28, and Karen Murtagh age 23. He also was the proud great grandfather to six children.

Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 serving until 1954, despite his brother Gerald F. Scott becoming missing in action during the Hoengseong Valley massacre south of Seoul. He served as an aviation boatswain’s mate upon the U.S.S. Palau CVE-122 working on the flight deck supervising the movement and takeoffs of planes on the aircraft carrier.

Jim had a 39-year career with the Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department. He started in the Gas Division and transferred to the Electric Division until he joined the Navy. He returned to his job in 1954, becoming a member of the Line Crew. He worked his way up the ladder to the Electric Superintendent, working in this position till he retired in 1989. He was the founder and the director of The Establishment Youth Center in Wakefield between 1970 and 1981 and founded the Cosmopolitan Square Dance Club with his wife Yvonne.

Jim was voted the West Side Social Club Citizen of the Year in 1984. In 2022, he was the recipient of the Town of Wakefield’s Human Rights Commission, Martin Luther King, Jr and Coretta Scott King Service Award. He was awarded in 2021 with the Medal of Liberty, given to the next of kin of service men and women from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts who were killed in action or died because of wounds received in action.

Jim has proven his dedication to serving the Town of Wakefield in many capacities. He coached Wakefield Little League. He served 12 years on the Board of Public Works. He also served six years on the Wakefield Board of Selectmen, now known as the Town Council. Jim was a member of the Wakefield Democratic Town Committee. He was an early supporter and local campaign organizer for now Senator Edward Markey and former Governor Michael Dukakis. He was a Past Grand Knight of Wakefield Council 104, Knight of Columbus. In 1975, Jim was an active proponent for the $1.00 purchase of the Americal Civic Center. He petitioned Governor Michael Dukakis for the town’s purchase of the former State National Guard Armory. Jim was an active town meeting participant. He devoted many years as a member and board member to the Friends of Lake Quannapowitt. He received its 2020 Gertrude Spaulding award. An active proponent for open space, he was among the people who worked tirelessly for the town to acquire the land that is now the Spaulding Street Playground. Similarly, he worked to acquire the land at the northern head of the lake that is now the Gertrude Spaulding Park

A long-time blood donor, Jim proudly helped organize a bone marrow drive in honor of his granddaughter that tested 1,300 prospective donors for the National Marrow Donor Program database.

With his full life, it’s hard to imagine Jim had time for his own personal interests, but he was able to enjoy many things. He enjoyed cross country skiing and hiking in the White Mountains. He was an avid jogger who was often seen running around Lake Quannapowitt, including runs with Governor Dukakis. It wasn’t until his knees no longer allowed him to run, that he took up bike riding well into his 80s. An avid golfer, Jim was a member of the Bear Hill Golf Club where he also caddied as a youth.

One of Jim’s dearest memories was the summer of 1950 that was spent with his late brother, Gerald. Along with their father, they built a cabin in the woods of Ossipee, NH. Gerald tragically became a prisoner of the Korean War and was declared missing in action. Jim honored his late brother at all Memorial Day programs here in Wakefield.

Jim Scott sadly passed away on November 28, 2022, but he will be with us in spirit on Independence Day — his favorite holiday.