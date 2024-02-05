WAKEFIELD — Three Wakefield High fall sports coaches were recently named Boston Globe Coach of the Year for their respective sports.

Kathy Byrne (Girls’ Swim), Karen Barrett (Girls’ Cross Country) and Matt Angelo (Boys’ Soccer) each earned the recognition after leading their teams to phenomenal seasons.

“I am so proud of Karen, Matt and Kathy,” said Wakefield High athletic director Brendan Kent. “Our coaches work so hard and put in so much time behind the scenes. Most people don’t understand the full extent of the commitment that our coaches put into their respective sports. They invest so much time and energy into their teams.”

Byrne’s 30th year at the helm was a memorable one as the Wakefield girls’ swim team took 3rd place in Div. 2 after scoring 219 points at the state meet. The Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 4-1-1.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to coach all the Wakefield High School girls for each of the 30 seasons I have been coaching – they have all been special to me,” said Byrne. “My coaching teams including Wendy Corrigan Byrne, Jenna Scacchi Barbeau, Donald Forester, Jenn Ramocki Cefalo, Charlotte Rea and currently Frank Lee and Kim Guay have added to the success our team has experienced.

“The small but mighty team we had this year just kept stepping up and impressing everyone who saw them swim.”

Barrett’s 26th season as girls’ cross country head coach at her alma mater concluded with the first state title in program history as the Warriors earned the Div. 2 All-State crown by 25 points. Wakefield finished the regular season at 6-0 as Middlesex League Freedom Division champs and also won the Div. 2B title.

“It was a season that I will cherish forever,” said Barrett. “My heart is filled with respect and pride for my team’s accomplishments. It was an honor and a privilege to be their coach.”

Angelo, a 2005 Wakefield High alum, guided the Warriors to their first state finals appearance since 1997 as the team finished 17-4-2 and won the Middlesex League Freedom Division title.

“Being named Coach of the Year is an honor and a true testament to the unwavering dedication of my players and coaching staff and the collective effort that propelled us to success,” said Angelo. “It’s a reflection of the hard work, resilience and shared commitment to excellence. My name is on it but it is 100 percent a team award.”

“Karen, Matt, and Kathy all led their teams to incredibly successful and historic seasons this past fall and I am so happy to see them get the recognition they deserve,” said Kent. “I know this honor meant a lot to each of them and I am so happy for them.”