Proud to be an American and loved riding his Harley

WAKEFIELD — William “Bill” Arthur Teixeira, Jr., 68, of Wakefield died unexpectedly on January 31. Bill was born on September 12, 1955 and was the beloved son of the late William A. and Lillian A. (Blatz) Teixeira. He was a longtime resident of Wakefield.

Bill is survived by his two children William Arthur Teixeira Savery and Virginia Meaghan Savery Teixeira; his two grandchildren and his brother David A. Teixeira.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his neighbors and friends and loved to make people laugh. He had a deep affection for animals, especially his beloved cats Petey and Haley. He was proud to be an American and loved riding his Harley on winding country roads. When asked if he had any advice for posterity, his response captured the essence of who he was: “When you know the truth, don’t let anyone change your mind.”

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, February 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield at 1 p.m. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.