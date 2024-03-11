WAKEFIELD — The winter sports season is officially over at Wakefield High.

There were multiple Warrior teams who made headlines this season.

The boys’ track and field team won their first indoor state championship since 1967, scoring 64 points, well ahead of 2nd place Pembroke (41). Multiple Warriors went on to the Meet of Champions, state Pentathlon and New England’s. The 4×800 meter relay team concluded Wakefield’s season by competing at New Balance Nationals yesterday at The Track at New Balance.

The wrestling team hosted the Div. 3 state championship meet and took home 3rd place. The Warriors sent six wrestlers to All-States and sophomore Aydin Lamb advanced to New England’s in Providence on March 1. The Warriors concluded a strong season in which they went 18-1 in the regular season and undefeated in the Middlesex League including a victory over rival Melrose at the Brawl in the Hall for the league title.

The girls’ basketball team won the Middlesex League Freedom Division title for the 3rd consecutive year. The Warriors went 16-6 overall after beating Longmeadow 64-30 in the first round and falling to South High of Worcester in the Sweet 16.

The Lynnfield/Wakefield co-op boys’ swim team went undefeated at 6-0, won the CAL Championship meet and went on to have multiple strong performances at sectionals and states.

The gymnastics team finished their regular season strong, winning four of their last five meets to go 5-5. They went on to have multiple strong performances at the league meet to conclude their season.

The boys’ basketball team went 14-8 overall, defeating Bay Path RVT 67-41 at home in the preliminary round and falling to Doherty Memorial on the road, 75-67 in a first round matchup.

The boys’ hockey team finished 5-14-2 overall, taking a No. 23 rank on the road to No. 10 Medfield where they nearly earned the upset, falling in a shootout after regulation and two overtimes had the two teams tied at 1-1.

The girls’ track team took 7th at the state relays and had many athletes step up at states including Lilly Sallee, the Middlesex League champion in the 1000 meters. Sallee took 3rd in the mile at states and 16th in the mile at the Meet of Champions.

The girls’ hockey team collected some solid wins at the end of their season including a sweep of rival Melrose, winning 4-2 on Feb. 7 and 3-0 on Feb. 18.

Individual stories about All-Stars in each sport will appear in the sports section throughout the next two weeks.

The spring season will begin with tryouts next week. The regular season for most teams will begin the week of April 1.