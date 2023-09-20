An avid Red Sox fan who loved boating

MELROSE — Walter T. Sullivan, of Melrose, passed away on September 18, he was 83 years of age. Walter was born and raised in East Boston, attended and graduated from Cathedral High School and he went on to later earn his degree from Boston College as well as a certificate from MIT.

He began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston, starting in the mailroom and working his way up to retire as a Senior Vice President.

Walter loved boating. He was especially fond of cruising around the Boston Harbor Islands, one of his favorite things to do was to take his children out to George’s Island and explore. He also was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed many summer afternoons listening to the game and taking his grandchildren to Fenway Park to see a game. He enjoyed wintering in Marco Island, Lido Beach and Sarasota Beach Florida and summering in New Hampshire at their cottage on Pine River Pond with his family.

Walter was a friend to anyone he met and will be missed by all.

Walter was the beloved husband of 62 years to Joan M. (Morrill) Sullivan. Devoted father of John E. Sullivan and his wife Colleen of Malden; Edward F. Sullivan of Wakefield; and James P. Sullivan and his wife Yvette of Tewksbury. Cherished grandfather of Dan, Shannon, Natalie, Courtney, Nicole and Seamus. Caring brother of the late John Sullivan and late Judy Berninger. Loving brother-in-law to Peggy Morrill of Boston. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Thursday, September 21 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Walter’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.