(The following was submitted by Town Hall staff.)

WAKEFIELD — Are you passionate about making positive changes in your community? Do you want to be actively involved in shaping the future of Wakefield? If so, we invite you, the residents of Wakefield, to join us as a volunteer for various committees within the Town of Wakefield!

Why volunteer with us?

Make an impact: Your contributions will directly influence decisions that shape the future of Wakefield and enhance the quality of life for all residents.

Connect with community: Engage with fellow residents who share your interests and values, fostering meaningful connections and collaborations.

Gain experience: Develop new skills, expand your knowledge, and gain valuable experience in areas such as planning, sustainability, recreation, and more.

Be part of something bigger: Be part of a dedicated team working towards common goals, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Find out more about opportunities available and how to get involved by visiting https://www.wakefield.ma.us/committee-vacancies.

Join us today and be a catalyst for positive change in Wakefield! Together, we can make a difference.