WAKEFIELD — Pauline M. Swift, age 78, of Wakefield died Tuesday, August 6 at her home in Wakefield. She was born in Boston on September 4, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Catherine (Imbornone) Giarratani.

Mrs. Swift was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School and later attended Northeastern University. She was retired from the IRS office of Andover after 27 years of service. Mrs. Swift was frequent visitor to Foxwoods. She and her husband Tom enjoyed cruising in their retirement and spent many winters in Lakeland, FL.

She was the beloved wife of Thomas P. Swift. She was the loving mother of Eric W. Swift and his wife Melissa of Wilmington and Carrie A. Hill and her husband Todd of Dracut. She was the loving grandmother “Noni” of Kendra and Aiden Swift and Joni and Douglas Hill. She was also the sister of Michael Giarratani of FL, Nina Whipple of NH and the late, Nicholas and Salvatore Giarratani and Phyllis Gorman.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine/St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.