US Army veteran

WAKEFIELD — Warren E. DeMasi, age 94 of Wakefield, died suddenly on Thursday, July 18 surrounded by his loved ones. Warren was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Ann M. DeMasi on May 31.

Warren was born in Medford on October 16, 1929. He was the son of the late Eduardo DeMasi and Raphaele (Alvigi) DeMasi. He was the brother of the late Ralph, Edward, Concetta, Alfred, Lido and Olga.

Warren was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War. Upon his return, he married Ann in 1955. They resided in Medford and moved to Wakefield in 1969 with their two children.

He leaves behind his children: Linda (DeMasi) Gordon and her husband Christopher and Paul DeMasi and his wife Jean, all of Wakefield; his six grandchildren: Dr. Angela Freniere and her husband Brian; Krista Bonitatibus and her husband Justin; Maria Gordon and her fiancé Brad; Jenna Buckless and her husband Dan; Caroline DeMasi; and Paul DeMasi. Warren was also adored by his four great grandchildren: Camille, Luca, Charlotte and Jack who lovingly called him “Big Papa”.

A private funeral mass was celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church, Wakefield followed by interment at Forest Glade Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks at the mailing address Donations Processing Center, Autism Speaks, P.O. Box 37148, Boone, IA 50037-0148. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.