Retired Wakefield Police Officer

BRIDGTON, ME — Arthur Edward “Buddy” O’Keeffe passed away on July 14 in Bridgton, ME at the age of 79. Born on October 11, 1944 in Everett and raised in Wakefield, Buddy lived a full life marked by kindness and a warm, approachable spirit.

Buddy was the son of the late John Joseph O’Keeffe and Louise Clemens O’Keeffe, both of Wakefield. He was the husband of the late Sandra Ruth Murray, also of Wakefield. He was the father of James Michael of Danvers and Kevin Lloyd and his wife Cheryl of Middleton. He was the grandfather of Megan, Olivia, Evie and Owen.

He was a proud member of the Wakefield Police Department for 27 years and coached hockey at both Wakefield High School and the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical School.

Buddy will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. His legacy of warmth and generosity will continue to influence and inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known him. His wake will be held at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, MA 01880 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. The family appreciates the incredible outpouring of love and support during this time. For guestbook, visit mcdonaldfs.com.