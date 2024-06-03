WAKEFIELD — The 11th-ranked Wakefield High boys’ tennis team put together an impressive, complete team effort on Friday afternoon at their home Dobbins Courts, shutting out No. 22 Nauset 5-0 in a Div. 3 first round state tournament match.

The Warriors, who improved to 11-7 overall with the win, didn’t drop a single set as all five matchups featured quick, 2-0 wins.

At first singles, Luke Greif shut out his opponent, Lucas Wilson-Benngton 6-0, 6-0.

The first doubles team of Ben Ryder and Kip King also won 6-0, 6-0 against Nauset’s Tom Foley and Will Murphy.

Nauset, who traveled 107 miles from Eastham to get to Wakefield, couldn’t find a groove in any of their matches after a long bus ride.

Trevor Veilleux cruised at second singles, beating Jason White 6-1, 6-0.

At third singles, Kevin DeGray took care of business, beating Salui Cacciola 6-1, 6-2.

Wakefield’s second doubles team of Sam Ryder and Owen Kelley made sure it was a clean sweep for the home Warriors, defeating Soren Jones-Carlson and Owen O’Reilly 6-1, 6-1.

It was a dominant performance for the Warriors in their Div. 3 debut after being moved down from Div. 2.

It was the first state tourney win for Wakefield since 2022 when they were also ranked No. 11 in D2 and they defeated No. 22 Canton 4-1 in the first round. Wakefield fell to No. 6 Hopkinton 4-1 in the Round of 16 that year.

This year, the team hopes to have a better outcome against another No. 6 as they will travel to Gloucester today at 4:45 p.m. for a Round of 16 matchup.

The Fishermen (14-5) beat No. 27 Norton 5-0 in the first round on Wednesday.

The winner will advance to the Div. 3 state quarterfinals where they will meet the winner of No. 3 Swampscott (13-4) vs. No. 14 Wilmington (10-8). Wakefield beat Wilmington twice in the regular season, 3-2 on May 19 and 4-1 on May 21.