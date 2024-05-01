DRACUT — The Wakefield High boys’ track and field team overcame their lack of a track this season to come away with the victory at the MSTCA Division 4 State Relay Championship with an impressive 90 points on Saturday at Dracut High.

The Warriors, who are without a home as construction for the new high school started recently with the Shaun F. Beasley Track and Field, were able to score in 9 of the 15 relay events and in some of those events, both an “A” and “B” team scored valuable points.

Burlington placed 2nd with 72 points. There were 22 teams who put points on the board.

In the Pole Vault, the Warriors entered two teams. Both those teams had a fantastic day as they placed 1st and 2nd. The A team of all juniors, Henry Brown, Ryan Hogan, and Jack Hodgdon got the win and 10 points by clearing a total of 29’0.25”. The B team of senior Cooper Davis, junior Jimmy Fabbri, and junior Sean Callanan scored a major 8 points clearing 26’6.75” to place 2nd.

The Discus relay team of Frankie Sullivan, Tym Brown and Owen Brudnik placed 17th with a total of 279 feet.

The Warriors also had two teams score in the 4×1600 (mile). The A team of seniors Liam Taggart, William Mezikofsky, Mike Arria and Ollie Polster placed 2nd in a time of 18:38.80. The B team of senior Brendan Campea, junior Andrew Nett, junior George Palmer and junior Brandon Nett placed 3rd in 19:05.97.

The 4×100 meter relay team of senior Logan Bayers, junior Adam Levy, sophomore Isaac Melo and senior Ethan Gori placed 3rd in a season best of 44.13.

The 4×100 meter relay team of sophomore AJ Kretas, freshman Jackson Beede, freshman Michael Mititchev and freshman Wyatt Timas placed 19th in 49.47.

The Long Jump relay team of Joe Patt, Bayers and JaMauri Belmer placed 2nd with a total of 61.25 feet.

The Javelin relay team of Patt, Henry Brown and Callanan placed 2nd with a combined throw of 401’6”.

The Javelin B team of Fuery, Fabbri and Dixon placed 16th with a combined 276.64 feet.

The 4×100 Shuttle Hurdle team of freshman Jimmy Preston, freshman Max LaSpina, freshman Brayden Myette and junior Luke Dixon placed 12th in 1:26.96.

The Sprint Medley Relay team of Gori, Melo, Boukataya and Ethan Mezikofsky placed 2nd in a time of 3:43.26.

The B team of Beede, Mititchev, Alejandro Borda and Evan Buonopane-Cohen placed 17th in 4:05.93.

The Shot Put relay of Sullivan, Joseph Feury and Brudnik placed 13th with a total of 102’ 4”. Sullivan placed 7th overall as an individual with a personal best of 42’11.5”.

The High Jump relay of Patt, Belmer and Henry Brown placed 7th clearing a combined 16.27 feet.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Polster, Campea, Will Mezikofsky and Taggart placed 2nd in a time of 8:27.30. The B team of Robert Brown, junior Jacob Ciriello, junior Aidan Martin and junior Brandon Nett placed 4th in 8.44.75 to also score points.

The Triple Jump relay team of freshmen LaSpina, Preston and Conley jumped a combined 99.1 feet.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Gori, Bayers, Levy and Melo placed 2nd in a time of 1:33.06.

The B team of Kretas, Preston, Timas, and Conley placed 17th in 1:44.34.

The Distance Medley Relay team of Ethan Mezikofsky, Boukataya, Arria and Andrew Nett placed 2nd in 11:08.13.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Borda, sophomore Aidan Burd, sophomore Devin DeBeradinis and sophomore Max Viselli placed 10th in a time of 3:50.60, just 4 seconds out of a scoring position.

The Warriors took on Burlington yesterday. A full story will appear at a later date.