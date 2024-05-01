WAKEFIELD — All are invited to see the Lion Dancers perform on the Beebe Library plaza at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. The dancers are children and adults from our community. After the performance, interact with the Lions and receive a lucky coin.

This is the Human Rights Commission’s kick-off event for AAPI/APAH Heritage month. Later in the month, we will present a mini film festival of Asian and Pacific Islander focused films. It will include an afternoon of anime at the Americal, Saturday, May 18 and three feature films at WCAT, which will be Zoomed for those unable to attend in-person at 7 p.m. on May 16, 23 and 30. And yes, there will be popcorn!