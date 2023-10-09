GREENWOOD SCHOOL third graders Eric Houghton and Ollie Lueger pose with WEF leaders Cary Mazzone, Melissa Holmes and Elizabeth Russell as they present them with a donation from the Greenwood School PTO.

The Wakefield Educational Foundation thanks the Greenwood School PTO for their generous donation of $1,564 from proceeds of their annual Gator Gallop Fun Run which they hosted this past April.

The Gator Callop has become a Greenwood tradition for the past 10 years. WEF greatly appreciates being part of this tradition and for the ongoing support from the Greenwood PTO. The 11th Annual Gator Gallup will take place on Saturday April 6th 2024. Go Gators!

To support the grant process, WEF receives generous funding from key local business partners, private donors, and a series of annual fundraisers including: WEF’s Wakefield Public Schools Calendar, showcasing student art; the S.T.A.R.S. program, recognizing exemplary WPS staff; the Online Auction and the Adult Spelling Bee. WEF has awarded over $680,000 across the Wakefield Public Schools since 1989. Learn more by following WEF on Twitter or Facebook, or go to WEF01880.org.