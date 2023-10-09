Loved flying kites and taking road trips

WAKEFIELD — Hazel M. Jacquard, age 91, a lifelong Wakefield resident, died Friday, October 6 at the Winchester Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born in Melrose on May 22, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Edith (DeViller) Muise. Hazel was a lifelong Wakefield resident, having lived her whole life on Albion St. and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Parish.

She loved to color or to sit outside and read a book or tend to her flower garden. She was always the life of the party no matter where she went and especially enjoyed dining out with her family. In her youth, Hazel loved flying kites and last year took a memorable trip to York Beach, ME where she flew a kite one final time on the beach with four generations of her beautiful family. She loved taking road trips throughout New England and up and down the east coast. Her favorite shows were Little House on the Prairie, The Waltons and she loved Danny O’Donnell. Her family will best remember Hazel’s 88th birthday, where she celebrated with four generations of her loving family led by the Wakefield police and fire department.

She was the beloved wife of the late Harold N. Jacquard. She was the loving mother of Carol Collins of Wakefield; Harold Jacquard Jr. of Arizona; Donna Bailey of Rockland; and Nancy Gerade-Lebrun and her husband Paul of Goffstown, NH. She was the sister of Madeline Muse of Fitchburg; Marilyn Forbes and her husband Jack of Wakefield; and the late Marjorie Kittery, Lester Musie and Yvonne Bragalone. She was the grandmother of Christopher, Adam, Nathan, Tyler and Anne and the great grandmother of Marirose, Damon, Emberlynn, Curtis and Nicholas. She is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Ryan.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, October 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.