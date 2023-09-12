Interests included sports, spending time with friends

WAKEFIELD — William John Tassinari, age 69, passed away Saturday, September 9, in his home in Wakefield.

He was the son of Genevieve (Swed) and William A. Tassinari. He leaves behind his sister Janice Tassinari, her partner Don Fries, many cousins and dear friends.

Bill was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial H.S. and Boston College and went on to work at Digital for many years where he earned various certificates of recognition. He was good at what he did. He was employed by Compaq, H&R Block and eventually worked his last job at Howland Capital Management.

In the 80s, Bill was the proud coach of Fisher Jewelry in the Wakefield Men’s League. As coach of the men’s Woburn Athletics traveling softball team, his proudest moment was when the team made it to the 1993 World Series in Florence, South Carolina and came away with a 6th place finish. The Woburn Athletics team was inducted into the New England USSSA Hall of Fame when he was coach/manager. His teams earned many trophies over the years.

A favorite pastime was attending the Celtics games, for which he held season tickets for 40 years. He enjoyed the Charlestown 99 Restaurant before Celtics games and frequented trivia nights. Bill also enjoyed his time with friends on weekends in Lincoln, N.H. and Franconia Notch area over the many years.

He had his favorite restaurants, and the owners would come by and welcome him when he was there.

He enjoyed watching sports and spending time with longtime friends at holidays. Bill was also an avid stamp collector, something he said that that he found calming.

May he rest in peace.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, September 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. His funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

