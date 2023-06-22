RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY at the charging station: WMGLD General Manager Pete Dion (front row, third from left); WMGLD Commissioners Thomas Boettcher (center); Elton Prifti (front right); and Chair Jennifer Kallay (front second from right) with WMGLD staff; joined by Velvet Green Organic Lawn Care owner Jeff Dodge (back center) and staff.

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department (WMGLD) has installed two Level 3 ChargePoint Express CPE250 Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) on Lowell Street at Quannapowitt Parkway. The chargers were installed during the winter through a $100,000 grant from the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program (MassEVIP) under the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

According to WMGLD Engineering and Operations Manager David Polson, the estimated length of time for an 80% charge on a DCFC is approximately 30 minutes depending on the vehicle and battery state of charge.

The chargers are located in close proximity to Route 128/95 at exit 58, at the juncture of Quannapowitt Pkwy and Lowell St. and provide an ideal location for the state to help it meet its goal to install DCFC along major routes in the Commonwealth.

“Level 3 chargers are faster than Level 1 and 2 charging stations and are ideal for EV drivers who travel along the highway or need to be on-the-go throughout the day,” WMGLD General Manager Pete Dion said. “Since they were installed in December 2022, the charging stations have proven to be a welcome addition for service-related vehicles and commuters who need a fast charge to get back on the road.”