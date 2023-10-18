BRAINTREE – Yesterday the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced that 186 Massachusetts towns and cities will receive grant funds to support traffic safety enforcement and outreach programming. The federal awards total upwards of $5.4 million invested in local roadway safety initiatives.

The Wakefield Police Department will receive $39,996.

A total of $5,449,584.03 has been awarded through the FY24 Municipal Road Safety Grant Program. The program is administered by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR) and utilizes funds awarded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The annual program provides funding to municipal police departments who propose traffic safety projects in their community, including high visibility enforcement patrols, equipment to enhance road safety such as digital speed signs, pedestrian and bicyclist safety initiatives and public outreach campaigns intended to educate community members and youth about roadway safety.

“Whether by vehicle, bicycle or foot, everyone has the right to travel safely through our communities,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Through this program, we were able to award grants to every community that requested funding. The education, enforcement and outreach initiatives supported through these grants will help ensure safer roads for all.”

“As a former mayor, I understand how important these grants are to ensuring safer streets in our neighborhoods,” said Lt. Governor Kimberley Driscoll. “Every community seeks to enhance the safety of their roadways, but each faces unique needs. This program provides cities and towns the flexibility to identify and invest in the traffic safety issues that are most pressing in their own communities.”

“Aggressive and dangerous driving are a threat to every road user. Providing local law enforcement agencies with the resources necessary to enforce traffic laws and educate members of their communities about distracted, impaired and aggressive driving is vital to ensuring the public’s safety,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy. “These grants allow towns and cities to approach traffic safety initiatives in ways that make the most sense for the community’s needs.”

“Tragically, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a secondary epidemic of increased traffic fatalities across the nation. As we work toward reducing the number of crashes on Massachusetts roads, it’s imperative that agencies involved in this mission have the resources they need to protect road users,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton. “The Municipal Road Safety Grant Program is designed to provide towns and cities with the flexibility to address their community’s needs along with the guidance and resources needed to ensure the success of traffic safety initiatives. This collaborative approach is key to improving the safety of our roadways.”