By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The developer of a proposed 24-unit Chapter 40B housing project that was approved in 2019 just before the COVID pandemic hit, was recently granted a one-year extension to exercise the Comprehensive Permit by the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Attorney Brian McGrail told the board that his client, Eric Kenworthy, still has every intention of building the project named “Greenwood Station,” at 998-1000 Main St.

McGrail reminded the board that after the Comprehensive Permit was issued in November of 2019, Kenworthy was granted a couple of extensions as he dealt with COVID-related supply chain issues.

McGrail said that Kenworthy has shown a good faith effort to advance the project, having construction drawings done in September of 2023 and applying for a building permit last July. McGrail said that the current holdup is high interest rates.

“Eric is committed to the project,” McGrail said, noting that he has already invested $250,000 for permitting, plans and peer review expenses.

McGrail asked the board to consider an 18-month extension in hopes that interest rates will come down a little, but board members felt that one year was sufficient, considering that it has already been five years since the project was approved.

The ZBA voted to extend Kenworthy’s time to to exercise the Comprehensive Permit to Nov. 25, 2025.

——

The board granted a request for minor modifications to a 30-unit condo project currently under construction at 610 Salem St. (the former Taylor Rental site) near the Lynnfield line. The changes to the site plan and architectural plans were related to the location of utilities and some color and trim details.

——

The ZBA also approved minor modifications to plans for a project at 62 Foundry Street. The changes related to the number of street lights to be provided as well as the elimination of two windows.

——

The board also OK’d minor modification to a November 2023 finding related to parking spaces at 90 Bay State Rd. (Liberty Chevrolet/Power Products.)