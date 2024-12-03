WAKEFIELD – Police are investigating after a Richardson Street man called at about 11:45 last night to report that a teenage boy had attempted to enter his daughter’s bedroom window.

According to police, when confronted by the father, the youth said that he knew the daughter and then left the area prior to police arrival. The girl claimed that she did not know the boy.

Police are trying to identify the visitor.

—————

Yesterday morning at about 8:15, a Crescent Street resident reported that someone was banging on his door and requesting police. The call resulted in one individual being taken to MelroseWakefield Hospital for evaluation.

—————

Just after 8:30 yesterday morning, a caller from Chapman Road reported that their Experian credit card had been hacked.

—————

Yesterday at about 12:15 p.m., a caller reported a man down on the sidewalk on North Avenue. Cataldo Ambulance and the Fire Department were notified.

—————

At around 3:15 yesterday, a caller reported a man lying in the middle of the walking path on North Avenue. The man told police he was exercising.

—————

At about 4 p.m. yesterday, a caller reported that two men got out of their cars on Farm Street and were yelling at each other. The caller said the men then drove off in the direction of Water Street.

—————

Yesterday at around 5:30 p.m., a caller from the Colonial Point Apartments at 95 Audubon Rd. reported that a package that had been delivered to the lobby of the building had been stolen.

—————

At around 5:45 p.m. yesterday, a Bennett Street resident reported that someone had filed a false unemployment claim using her information.

—————

In the 24 hours ending around 9 this morning, firefighters answered nine calls for service, five of which were for medical aid.

At about 10 a.m. yesterday, a crew went to the Galvin Middle School after a company reported a problem with an elevator there. No problem was found.

At about 10:45 a.m. yesterday a resident in the 400 block of Lowell Street reported an odor of smoke. Firefighters found a defective door bell, which they disconnected. The homeowner planned to contact an electrician.

At about 7:40 last night a crew went to the Sunrise Assisted Living facility on Salem Street in Lynnfield on a line box. They were returned to Wakefield as soon as they arrived.

And at about 8:45 last night firefighters covered the Reading fire headquarters at 757 Main St. while that town’s personnel was involved in another call.