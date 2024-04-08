WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Educational Foundation (WEF) announces that the 28th annual Celebration of Learning ceremony and reception will take place on Wednesday, April 10at the Galvin Middle School Auditorium. Award presentations will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m., immediately followed by a reception serving light refreshments in the cafeteria.

No tickets are needed for this event, and all are welcome. Please bring a box of cereal to donate to the Wakefield Food Pantry. Many families in town rely on the Food Pantry for food supplies throughout the year, so please help us support them on this special evening.

If you are unable to attend in person, Wakefield Community Access Television (WCAT) will stream and record the event for viewing live, or at a future time. Please visit wcatwakefield.org for viewing information.

This ceremony is dedicated to honoring students, staff and volunteers who make Wakefield public schools great. Honorees are nominated and selected through a collaborative process between WEF and each school and are chosen for consistently demonstrating the core values of their respective schools and showing positive effort and attitude.

WEF congratulates these remarkable members of our school community listed below.

Dolbeare School

Students: Eliany Canelas Moran, Hannah Dodge, Oliver Elmaliah, Brendan Charles Gist, Jackson Powers, Mia Skye Rheault, Zoey Smyrlian, Ryan E. Spry

Staff/Volunteers: Cynthia Wong, Emily Young, Arianne Kidder

Doyle School

Staff/Volunteers: Stacey McNeill, Fon Wei Teh, Jennifer J. Osorio

Greenwood School

Students: Lily M. Capozzi, Duke DePaolo, Quinn McCarthy, Finnbar Mulderrig

Staff/Volunteers: Jeanine Campbell, Marlena L. Maier, Heather McCarthy

Walton School

Students: Harry Abcunas, Teagan Livada, Micah Stahl, Adela Walbourne

Staff/Volunteers: Kristin Liberti, Aimee Reynolds, Courtney Gray, Keith Sheridan

Woodville School

Students: Noah Chrisos, Daniel Sameer Dodd, Mia Elezovic, Dost Emre, Violet Loughman, John B. Mahoney IV, Megan McChalicher, Riley Elizabeth Preble

Staff/Volunteers: Joyce Reilly, Samara Schwartz, Caroline Basque, Michelle Torra

Galvin Middle School

Students: Grade 5 – Mina Bacon, Devlin Owens-Finch, Molly Anne Pesce, Brandy Rogalin,

Anastasia Scribner, Madeline Staiti

Grade 6 – Conor R. Keane, Samuel Morel, Norah Pritchard,

Grade 7– Emily Collins, Abigail Grace Gregorovic, Catherine Goodwin,

Grade 8 – Emmett Clarey, Johanna Tejada, John Werth

Staff/Volunteers: Trish Dellanno, Paula Jo Noble, Lea Terfry, Roger Marceau III

Wakefield Memorial High School

Students: Grade 11 – Ali Zain Al-Abideen Atoui , Konstandina Deleidi

Grade 12– Mario Longo-Imbimbo, Lauren Mangarelli, Alexis Manzi, Grace McHugh, Hawa Sheriff, Vanessa Westlake

Staff: Jake Goodchild, Bridget Hagerty, John L. Hanron, Ann Sellers

Special Recognition Awards

Community Awards-

WCAT Team: Dominik Chadwick, Sam Huntley, Ian McDermott, George Rosatone,

Barbara Worley

Impact Awards- Angela Townsend Driggers, Carol Duncan, Margaret Delory Leahy, Lisa Melanson, Deidre Sandonato

William C. Skulley Jr. Award

Award to be announced at Celebration of Learning

Dr. Kim Smith Excellence in Education Award

Award to be announced at Celebration of Learning

Many thanks to the WEF Partners who support WEF all year long and make this and other events possible: North Star Realtors, Farmland, Wakefield Savings Bank, The Rotary Club of Wakefield, Dance Studio of Wakefield, Hartshorne & Curley Insurance, Christopher J. Barrett Realtors, The Scholarship Foundation, Wakefield Cooperative Bank, HDPT Physical Therapy, Honey Dew by the Lake, Keith’s Tree Service & Removal, Valid8, Main Street Grill & Tap House, and Holiday Travel. WEF also thanks The Sweetbay Shop for donating spring floral arrangements for the occasion.

To support the grant process, WEF receives generous funding from key local business partners, private donors, and a series of annual fundraisers including: WEF’s Wakefield Public Schools Calendar showcasing student art; the S.T.A.R.S. program recognizing exemplary WPS staff; the Online Auction and the Adult Spelling Bee. WEF has awarded over $690,000 across the Wakefield Public Schools since 1989. Learn more by following WEF on Twitter or Facebook or go to WEF01880.org.