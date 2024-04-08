WAKEFIELD — Spring sports in New England rarely begin as planned. The 2024 season has been no exception.

Wakefield High sports teams haven’t been in game action since Tuesday.

All matchups scheduled for Thursday and Friday were postponed, including the girls’ and boys’ season-opening track meet against rival Melrose, scheduled for Friday will now take place on April 17 at Burlington High. The meet is technically home for Wakefield but the Warriors won’t be hosting any meets this season due to construction on the Shaun F. Beasley Track and Field.

The boys’ lacrosse game scheduled against Woburn on Wednesday will now take place tonight, 5 p.m. at Woburn High. The girls’ lacrosse game scheduled for Friday in Lynnfield has been postponed to a date and time to be announced.

This week’s packed schedule should go forward as planned, at least from Monday through Wednesday.

The baseball team will take a 2-0 record into their matchup with Belmont today, 4:50 p.m. at Walsh Field. Wakefield beat Arlington 4-1 on April 1 and shut out Woburn 4-0 the next day on April 2. Today will be the first of three matchups for the Warriors who will also host Melrose on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. and Stoneham on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

The softball team is 1-1 going into Belmont today at 4:50 p.m. Wakefield fell to Arlington 6-5 on a walk-off on April 1 but bounced back with their first win over Woburn since 2015 on Tuesday. The Warriors beat the reigning Middlesex League Liberty Division champions 11-5. After Belmont today, Wakefield will travel to Melrose on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

The boys’ lacrosse team defeated Arlington 7-3 on Tuesday to kick off their season. Wakefield’s game in Woburn today will be followed by a matchup against Belmont on Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. at their home Landrigan Field.

The boys’ tennis team is 2-0 going into their match against Melrose tonight. That will start a busy three-match week for the Warriors, including tomorrow in Burlington at 4 p.m. and Wednesday against Stoneham at home at 4:15 p.m. Wakefield has swept Woburn and Arlington 5-0 each to start the season.

The girls’ tennis team travels to Melrose today at 5 p.m. and hosts Burlington tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. Wakefield beat Woburn 3-2 to start their season and fell to Arlington 4-1 on April 2.

The girls’ lacrosse team will take a 1-0 record into their game against Woburn tomorrow night. The Warriors started their season with a huge, 13-8 win over Arlington on April 2. They will travel to Belmont on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. and then Wilmington on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.