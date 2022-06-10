Father of nine was a man of great faith

WAKEFIELD — Richard C. de Garavilla, age 93, died June 7, 2022 in his home of 67 years in Wakefield surrounded by his loving children and many of his grandchildren by his bedside.

He was born in Everett on October 4,1928 and was one of four children of the late Cesareo and Anna (Crivello) de Garavilla.

Richard was raised in Everett, graduated from Everett High School, and subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, serving from 1951 to 1953. He spent the better part of his ensuing family years working at Epoxy Technology Co. of Billerica while raising a family of nine children.

Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 32 years, Rose Mae (Guzzetta). He was the loving father of Stephen de Garavilla and his wife Patricia of Wakefield, Alan de Garavilla and his spouse Antonio DeAlmeida of Everett, Lawrence de Garavilla and his wife Donna of Downingtown PA, Susan Chau and her husband Qui of Framingham, Barbara Orlowitz and her husband Benjamin of Wakefield, James de Garavilla and his wife Tammy of Silsbee, TX, Cynthia Saggar and her husband Sandeep of Rockville MD, Richie de Garavilla of Peabody, and Paula Driscoll and her husband Timothy of Bedford. He was the proud and loving grandfather of Amy, Andrew, Julie, Laura, David, Joseph, Rose, Michael, Kristine, David, Gabriel, Joshua, Lindsay, Kara, Matthew, Kyle, Melissa, Adam, and Maya. He was also the proud and loving great-grandfather of Lilah, Sophia, Patrick, Nolan, Claire, Julien, Alden, Adeline, Owen, Allison, Leo, Asher, Kinsley, Ayden, Emmalyn, Matthew, and Adeline. He was the brother of Robert de Garavilla and the late Anita Jauregui and William de Garavilla.

He was ceaselessly devoted to all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who together formed the focus of his attention and happiness throughout his later life following the passing of his beloved wife Rose in 1983.

He was a man of simple pleasures, and of great faith in his religion, being a long-standing member of St. Joseph’s Parish. His hobbies included gardening, do-it-yourself endeavors, family card games, crosswords, socializing with his many market employee friends during his near daily rounds at the local Stop ‘n Shop, dining out, and traveling with his children in retirement.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Monday, June 13, at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, from 4-7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St. Wakefield on Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. For guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com

Private interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery on Lowell St, Wakefield, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.