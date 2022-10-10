CHILDREN’S ENTERTAINER Awesome Robb brought smiles to many young faces at Town Day on Saturday. (Mark Sardella Photo)

WAKEFIELD — You could not have asked for better early fall weather as the town came together to celebrate community Saturday at the Common.

The first Town Day in recent memory was organized by the town and the Wakefield-Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce. Scores turned out to sample some great food, play some corn hole, listen to awesome music, watch a little magic and meet representatives from many local companies and civic organizations.

If you were thirsty, your reusable water bottle could be topped off at the MWRA. Bicyclists had their rides valeted by the Wakefield Safe Streets Working Group will valet your wheels for you.

Participants could grab a bite in the Food Court and Beer Garden featuring Laurie’s 9:90, the Remedy Exchange, The BBQ Broker, Sakura Organic, Idle Hands Craft Ale, Noonan Concessions, and Charlie’s on Main Pizza.

Nearly 70 exhibitors, artisans, and non-profits were on hand.

Wakefield’s Health and Human Services Department was giving people flu shots.

A highly competitive corn hole tournament was held, sponsored by Bob’s Cornhole Company, Wakefield Co-operative Bank , The Savings Bank, Webster First Federal Credit Union, and First Financial Trust.

Kids’ faces were painted and the audience was entertained by a magician, a DJ, and a live performance from the Wakefield School of Rock.

The Touch-a-Truck showcase was the chance for kids to see Cataldo Ambulance Service, Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department, Wakefield Fire, Wakefield Police , and Wakefield Public Works vehicles up close.

There was also the opportunity to take a fencing class with Michael Tarascio, play soccer with Soccer Shots, learn Tai Chi from Donald Wong, and finish your day in the yoga class led by Move2Joy Yoga.

See more Town Day photos here.