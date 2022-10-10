Dedicated nurse enjoyed her cottage in Nova Scotia

WAKEFIELD — Susan M. Murphy, age 69, of Wakefield died on Wednesday October 5 peacefully at her home.

She was born in Cambridge on February 19, 1953 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy (MacGillivray) Doiron.

Susan was a dedicated nurse for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her cottage in Nova Scotia, Canada held a special place in her heart. She will be sadly missed by all.

She was the predeceased by her husband Kenneth Murphy, and her twin sister Sheila Halloran. She was the loving mother of Brendan Murphy and his wife Patty of Wakefield. She was the beloved sister of Joseph Doiron of Newton NH, Ann Marie Doiron of Reading, Paula Roycroft of North Andover, and Nancy Pearson of York, ME.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.