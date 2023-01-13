THE WAKEFIELD High gymnastics team is off to a 2-2 start in 2023. The Warriors have wins against Stoneham (Jan. 5) and Bishop Fenwick (Jan. 10). (WMHS Athletics Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High gymnastics team is 2-2 to start their 2023 season.

The Warriors fell to a strong Wilmington team in the season opener (138.4-123) but bounced back with two home wins, first a 124.3-116.6 victory over Stoneham on Jan. 5 then a 127.7-122.7 win over Bishop Fenwick on Tuesday before falling to Winchester 132.35-127 last night.

Wakefield’s scores are proof that the team is accomplishing their goal early on of improving throughout the year.

“Our focus this year is having fun and improving as a team,” said head coach Rachel Lucas. “This year’s team is built of many new gymnasts or gymnasts who have been out of the sport for many years so our focus is to have fun and improve in whatever ways we can.”

Improving in gymnastics isn’t always about getting a better score each meet, but it’s hard to ignore that the Warriors got a higher overall score than the last in each of their first three matchups.

As is the case with any team looking to gain experience, especially in a specialized sport, the Warriors are looking to their seniors and most especially their captains to set the tone and pave the way.

Wakefield’s three senior captains this year are Paige Butland, Emma Callahan and Chloe Silva.

“All have been members of our team for four years,” said Lucas. “They are incredible leaders and we are seeing them lead the team this season through their own hard work and dedication to the sport.”

Butland took first for Wakefield on bars (8.5) and the beam (8.35) in the season opener on Jan. 2. She also took 2nd on vault (8.1) and floor (8.4).

Cheyenne Toppi was first on vault with an 8.7 and Mia Rich was first on floor, also with an 8.7.

Overall, Wakefield competed well but knew they could get better.

They did with their win over Stoneham on Jan. 5.

Butland took first in three events: bars (7.5), beam (7.8) and floor (8.9).

Toppi was first on vault with an 8.5. Butland and Cara Carangelo each scored an 8.1 and Kyler Dennison finished the scoring with an 8.0.

Dennison and Rich each had a 7.0 on bars and Toppi finished up with a 6.6.

Rich tied Butland’s score on the beam (7.8) and Sophia Tulipani added a 7.3. Toppi had a 7.2 in the event.

As has been the case all season, Wakefield’s best event came on the floor with 33.4 points thanks to Butland, Toppi (8.7), Callahan (8.4) and Lucy Cremin (7.4).

Wakefield jumped up again, this time drastically to a 127.7 overall score in a win over Bishop Fenwick on Tuesday, also at WMHS.

Toppi and Butland led the way once again. Toppi was first on vault (8.65) and bars (8.15). She got 2nd on floor (8.6). Butland was first on floor (8.75), 2nd on beam (8.0) and 3rd on vault (8.0).

Dennison added an 8.2 on vault and Callahan chipped in a 7.75 but Fenwick took an early 33.1-32.6 lead.

Toppi and the Warriors reclaimed the lead for good after winning bars 30.3-27.15.

Rich took 2nd on bars with a 7.85 followed by a 7.3 from Dennison and a 7.0 from Callahan.

The Crusaders bounced back with a 32.15-31.55 win on the beam.

Callahan had the best score of the day for Wakefield on beam with an 8.2 followed by Butland, Rich (7.95) and Danielle McCauley (7.4).

Holding onto a 94.45-92.4 lead, the Warriors needed to finish strong once again.

Once again, they did, winning the floor 33.15-30.3.

In addition to Butland Wakefield got terrific routines from Toppi (8.6), Callahan (8.2) and Giuliana O’Neil (7.7).

Despite the home loss to the Red and Black, Wakefield still came up with their second highest score of the season, further proof that improvement and consistency are strong qualities of this year’s team.

The Warriors will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Arlington on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m.