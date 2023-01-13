Will be dearly missed by all who knew her

AMESBURY — Colleen E. Goossens, age 33, of Amesbury, formerly of Wakefield, died unexpectedly on Jan. 9, 2023.

Born in Boston on Jan. 26, 1989 she was the daughter of Brian Trainor and the late Kathleen F. (Hanley) Trainor, both formerly of Wakefield.

Colleen graduated from Wakefield High School and was studying for her advanced degree at Southern New Hampshire University. She had a wonderful sense of style and interior design. On May 27, 2022, she married the love of her life, Andrew Goossens and the two were just beginning their life together. Colleen had an easy laugh and loved to have fun. She loved children and enjoyed spending time with her nieces and younger cousins. Her favorite travel destination was St. Thomas, having been introduced to it at a young age by her parents. In fact, it is the place where she and Andrew were engaged. There are no words to describe how much her love and light will be missed by all that knew her in this world.

In addition to her father, Colleen is survived by her loving husband Andrew Goossens, her brother Patrick Trainor, his wife Amy and their children, Lark and Lilly of Newburyport, her sister Sheila Trainor of Charlotte, NC, her aunt Mary Dion of Danvers and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her stepmother, Francine Trainor. Colleen is also survived by her dog of seven years, George, whom she loved with all her heart.

She will also be greatly missed by her new Goossens family that includes her loving mother and father-in-law, Linda and Kevin and her brother-in-law Jeffrey.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday January 13 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Service to be held at The First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield on Saturday January 14 at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.