WAKEFIELD — The Warriors were well-represented when the Boston Globe recently released their All-Scholastic lists for the spring season.

Two spring student-athletes from Wakefield High were named Globe All-Scholastics while two earned Honorable Mention.

Senior Jimmy Grover earned a spot on the All-Scholastic wrestling team and junior Zack Kent was named to the All-Scholastic baseball team.

Junior Jake Dubiel was named an Honorable Mention in boys’ lacrosse while sophomore Paige Butland was an Honorable Mention in softball.

Grover finished the season with an overall record of 9-1 at 195 to lead the Warrior wrestlers to an undefeated season and a league title. Grover was 50-11 in two varsity seasons and will wrestle at Bridgewater State next year.

Kent was voted the unanimous MVP of the Freedom Division after hitting .447 with two homers, 15 steals, 15 runs scored, an OBP of .543 and slugging percentage of .789 all while playing superb defense at shortstop.

Butland, who was voted MVP of the Freedom Division, had a .638 batting average, 6 HR, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored and 12 stolen bases in her first season of high school softball.

Dubiel set the tone in the midfield for the Warriors, finishing the season with 34 goals, 8 assists and 37 groundballs to go along with a faceoff win percentage of 75.