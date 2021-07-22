HAMPTON, NH — John S. Donovan, 62, of Hampton, NH formerly of Seabrook, NH and Stoneham, died on Monday July 19 at his residence.

Born in Boston on September 15, 1958, he was the son of the late William E. and Lorraine A. (MacDonald) Donovan.

John was raised in Stoneham and was a graduate of Austin Preparatory School, Class of 1976. He worked as a Sales Representative for Prospeed Telecommunications in Beverly.

John is survived by his two sons: Jack K. Donovan and Thomas W. Donovan both of Seabrook, NH. He was predeceased by his sister Cathy A. Donovan.

His Funeral Service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday at 12 noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home prior to the service starting at 11am.