WAKEFIELD — The median sales price of a single-family home here keeps on rising.

According to the latest report from The Warren Group, a leading provider of real estate and transaction date, 19 single-family homes sold in Wakefield during the month of July at a median price of $871,000. That is $68,500 more than the median price of a home sold in town during the same month last year.

Through July, there have been 103 single-families sold in Wakefield so far this year for a median price of $831,000. Through the same period in 2023, 92 single-families sold for a median price of $750,000.

Statewide, single-family home and condo sales both increased in July on a year-over-year basis as median prices continued to reach new highs, according to The Warren Group.

Last month, there were 4,427 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, an 8.2 percent increase from July 2023. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price increased 6.6 percent on a year-over-year basis to $650,000, up from $610,000 in July 2023 – a new high for the month of July.

“Yes, a median sale price of $650,000 was a new all-time high for the month of July, and month after month prices are setting new records, but price gains are smaller than they could be,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “Interest rates are more than double where they were two years ago, and I’m certain prices would be even higher without those changes. That does lead to a lack of inventory that may have abated price gains somewhat. Unfortunately, the lack of inventory will continue to be the biggest factor driving prices for the foreseeable future.”

Year-to-date, there have been 22,879 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 0.8 percent increase from the first seven months of 2023. Meanwhile, the year-to-date median single-family home price increased 6.6 percent on the same basis to $650,000.

Condominiums

In Wakefield, 12 condos sold in July for a median price of $488,750. In July 2023, 10 condos sold for a median price of $743,800.

Through the end of July, 38 condos have sold in Wakefield so far in 2024. The median price was $548,000. For the same period last year, 45 condos have been sold in town for a median price of $545,000.

There were 1,947 condominium sales in July 2024, compared to 1,886 in July 2023 – a 3.2 percent increase. Meanwhile, the median sale price rose 1.8 percent on a year-over-year basis to $565,000 – a new all-time high for the month of July.

“The median condo price also reached a new high for July, but prices were down moderately from the previous month,” Norton added. “This could be an early indicator that condo prices are starting to plateau.”

Year-to-date, there have been 10,901 condo sales, a 3.2 percent decrease from the first seven months of 2023 with a median sale price of $545,000, a 4.8 percent increase on the same basis.

Greater Boston single-family homes

There were 2,311 single-family home sales in the Greater Boston housing market in July 2024, which marked an 11.8 percent increase from July 2023 when there were 2,067 transactions. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price increased 3.2 percent on a year-over-year basis to $800,000.

Greater Boston condominiums

In July, there were 1,447 condo sales in the Greater Boston housing market, up from 1,404 sales in July 2023, marking a 3.1 percent increase on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the median condo price remained unchanged on the same basis to $650,000.