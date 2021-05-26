Robert Quinn, 86

A motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed spending time on the Cape

Published May 26, 2021

NAPLES, F.L. — Robert P. Quinn, age 86, of Naples, F.L., formerly of Wakefield, Melrose and West Peabody, died Saturday, May 22 in Naples, F.L.

Born in Malden on March 28, 1935 he was the son of the late Peter and Trudy (Potter) Quinn.

Mr. Quinn was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1953. He later attended Bentley College. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard. Mr. Quinn was a retired manager for Methods Machine Tools, Inc. of Sudbury. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod.

He was the beloved husband of Carol J. (Hawkes). He was the loving father of Dana S. Quinn and his wife, Tammy, of Harwich; Lynda C. Lloyd and her husband, Peter, of Wilmington; and Cynthia A. Bryant and her husband, Ron, of Lanesborough. He was the brother of Richard Quinn of Wakefield and the late Trudy Murphy and David Quinn. He is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield on Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.