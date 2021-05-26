Warrior wrestlers move to 6-0

May 26, 2021 by jkeating624

with wins over Watertown, Burlington

Published May 26, 2021

THE WARRIOR wrestling captains (pictured on the right), Luke Fitzgerald, Jameson O’Callahan, Matthew Cunningham and Jimmy Grover have led Wakefield to a 6-0 start this season. (File Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High wrestling team added two more wins recently to keep their undefeated start to the season going, improving to 6-0 on the year.

The Warriors beat Watertown at Landrigan Field on Friday and traveled to Burlington yesterday where they topped the Red Devils.

Wakefield won nine of 12 matches against the Raiders on Friday to win 53-21.



ANA VALDEVINO (right) earned two pins for the Warriors against Watertown and Burlington to help Wakefield improve to 6-0 on the season. (File Photo)

Robbie Boyle picked up a pin at 285 and Jimmy Grover earned one at 195.



Joao Valdevino won his matchup by a 15-0 technical fall at 170. Jason Hubbard won a close bout at 160, beating David Manoukian by a 4-3 decision. Hubbard improved to 5-0 on the season.



Anselm Schools was victorious at 152 pinning Ahmed Khan in 5:42.



Nick Roberto moved to 3-0 on the season, beating Sergey Davtyan by a 9-3 decision at 145.



Tommy Grover made quick work of his opponent at 132, picking up a pin in 1:02.



Luke Fitzgerald pinned Matt Diducca at 126 and Ana Valdevino pinned Leah Knipper-Davis in 1:24 at 120.



The matchup between Burlington and Wakefield was one of the most highly anticipated dual meets of the Middlesex League season with the Red Devils entering with a 3-1 record to Wakefield’s 5-0.



It was a back-and-forth meet featuring plenty of great matchups. The Warriors started with three straight wins for an 18-0 lead. Burlington came back and tied things at 21 before taking a 24-21 lead. The Warriors then won four straight from 170 to 220 to reclaim and eventually seal the win.

Schools started off that four-match streak with a 13-0 major decision at 170. Schools is now 5-0 on the season.



Cam McLaughlin then pinned Mohammad Alftlawi in 3:36 at 182.



Joao Valdevino pinned Jaden Alford in 50 seconds at 195. Valdevino is now 4-0 on the season.



Jimmy Grover improved to 5-0 on the campaign with a 6-3 decision over Timmy Vadnais at 220.



The Warriors got a 4-0 decision from Tommy Grover over Nick Silva at 138.



Wakefield’s 3-0 start was thanks to a pin in 4:36 from Ana Valdevino at 120, a lighting-fast pin from Gavin

Bayers in 19 seconds at 113 and a forfeit victory for Logan Bayers at 106.



The victory was a key step for the Warriors who certainly want to win the Middlesex League’s Freedom Division crown which they still retain from last season (winter, 2019-20).



Wakefield will look to keep it going when they host Lexington on Friday at 6 p.m.