BROWNIES FROM TROOP 83417 earned their Tree Promise Patches for helping to plant a dogwood tree in front of Beebe Library. The girls are Rose Libby, Sydney Boettcher, Charlotte Clements, Elveera Mishra, Piper Rogers Blanda, Audrey Sessions, Mary-Cate Spears and Rose White. All are second-graders at the Woodvile and Greenwood Schools. Troop leaders and members of the DPW Forestry Department were also on hand for the tree-planting. The tree was donated by the Wakefield Rotary Club through the Community Tree Program.