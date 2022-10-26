

All-Stars Colliton, Barrett impress at north sectionals

WOBURN — On Tuesday, Oct. 11, a beautiful autumn day for golf, the Wakefield High golf team faced off against Woburn at the Woburn Country Club for one of their last matches of the season.

Each of the eight Wakefield players chosen to compete in this contest was matched up with an opponent from Woburn. In each matchup of two, players earned a point if they sank their ball on any given hole by taking the least number of strokes. In the case of a tie, each player is awarded half a point.

Groups of four teed off, two Wakefield players and their opponents, and they traveled the Woburn course together.

Wakefield golfers Drew Barrett, John Porter and Ryan Tracy all won their matchups. Barrett received 6.5 points, while Porter and Tracy were both awarded 5.5 points. Joe Colliton, Sara Nemec, Tylor Roycroft, Liam McNeil and Matt Elwell also contributed points to the team. Colliton scored 3 points, Nemec almost won her matchup by scoring 4 out of 9 points, Roycroft scored 3.5 points, and McNeil and Elwell both scored 3 points.

Unfortunately, the Warriors came out of the match with a loss, but the final overall tally was very close, with Woburn scoring 37.5 points and Wakefield just 3 behind at 34.5 points.

Wakefield tied Watertown 36-36 to end the season at 4-9-1.

The Warriors had two golfers qualify for the Div. 2 North Sectional tournament which was played on Oct. 18 at the Robert T. Lynch Golf Course in Brookline: Seniors Joe Colliton and Drew Barrett. Both had impressive showings at the tournament with Colliton finishing 14th overall, shooting a 79 and Barrett finishing 17th overall with an 80. There were 85 players in the field.

Both were recently named Middlesex League Freedom Division All-Stars.

When asked about some team highlights from the season, head coach Chris Keene said, “My favorite part of the season was seeing how much this group of seniors has improved since they first joined the team. None of the seniors were varsity players as underclassmen and they grew into some very competitive golfers who competed with every team in the Middlesex League.” Coach Keane also commented on next season, saying, “Next year, Tylor Roycroft, Liam McNeil and Luke Greif are our returning varsity players. We’ll be very young, but I’m confident in our returners to be great leaders.”