WAKEFIELD — The Class of 2023 heads off into its future tomorrow morning during Wakefield Memorial High’s annual graduation exercise scheduled for Landrigan Field at 10 a.m. Inclement weather will bring the festivities indoors at the field house.

There are about 200 seniors slated to take part in the 2023 commencement exercise.

Wakefield Memorial High Band Director Thomas Bankert will lead the talented ensemble in the traditional processional “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” to start off the ceremony.

Class of 2023 Treasurer Ojas Singhvi, serving as master of ceremonies, will say a few words, and then Student Council President Emma Shinney will lead everyone in a salute to the flag.

Nadia Collin, Paige MacGibbon and Morgan Wallace will sing “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Class President Haris Hodzic will welcome everyone, and School Committee Chair Thomas Markham will talk to the graduating class.

Supt. of Schools Dr. Douglas Lyons and WMHS Principal Amy McLeod are scheduled to address the crowd as well.

Class Secretary Jackson Wyatt will give the Essayist Address.

Jessica Pan will deliver the Saluatory Address.

Molly Berinato will give the Valedictory Address.

A musical interlude will follow, performed by the WMHS Chamber Singers and Treble Choir under the direction of Ana Morel.

Class Vice President Caroline Guanci will then pass the school key to Lea Carangelo, president of the junior class.

Artist Emma Scalzo and PTSA Representative Ben Stratton will present the class banner.

Then the graduates will get their well-earned diplomas.

The WMHS Band will perform “Fanfare and Recessional” as the ceremony concludes.