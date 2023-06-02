By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD —— The developer of a proposed 106-unit residential project at 10 Broadway continues to work with the Zoning Board of Appeals on issues related to density and open space on the site.

With at least one voting member of the ZBA voicing opposition to the project based on size and density, the developer’s attorney, Brian McGrail, maintains that it would be financially difficult for his client to further reduce the size of the building, which has already been shrunk from the originally proposed 124-units to 106.

The current unit count is 26 below what would be allowed on the site, McGrail said. He also pointed out that his client’s proposal provides three times more open area than currently exists on the site. Furthermore, he argued, the proposal dramatically improves the quality of the opens area compared to what’s there now.

In addition, he said, 73 trees and 290 shrubs would be added to the site. McGrail also enumerated the ways in which the proposed project meets or exceeds the requirements of the Zoning Bylaw as well as where the project would need relief.

He maintained that the Broadway proposal compares favorably in many respects to the recently built projects at 175 North Ave and 69 Foundry St. He added that the project meets the requirements for parking and 19 of the 106 units will be affordable.

McGrail said that, knowing that there were still some lingering concerns over size and density, his client was planning to work further on the architecture to soften the massing and reduce the appearance of size.

In response to a question from the board, McGrail clarified that his client had agreed to provide the engineering that would reconfigure the intersection of Broadway and North Avenue in such a way as to allow a left turn from Broadway.

ZBA member Joe Pride said that he liked the proposed building and thought it would improve traffic in the area compared to the current use as a gym.

Board member Jim McBain observed that the proposed building continues a pattern of larger developments along Foundry Street and the railroad line, keeping them in their own district and away from the downtown and Main Street.

Board member Chip Tarbell said that the area needs an upgrade and he liked the proposed landscaping and planting plan.

“I like the building,” he said.

Chairman David Hatfield agreed that the project was “headed in the right direction.”

No one from the public offered any comment at the hearing.

The ZBA continued the public hearing to June 14.