WAKEFIELD — Naval Commander Shelby M. Nikitin, a 2000 graduate of Wakefield Memorial High, turned over control of the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner during a change of command ceremony in Mayport, Florida earlier this month.

Nikitin, who lived on Main Street near the head of Lake Quannapowitt when she graduated from high school, commanded the Hudner for nearly two years. The ship and its crew safely returned from an eight-month deployment in the Middle East.

Nikitin received the Bronze Star Medal for her acts of service during the January 5 change of command ceremony.

She was relieved as the Thomas Hudner’s commanding officer by Cmdr. Cameron Ingram.

On Thursday, January 4 the Hudner returned home to Naval Station Mayport. The ship was part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

“I’m so proud of the crew, I’m so proud of everything we did together as a team,” said Nikitin.

The destroyer shot down “multiple one-way attack drones” while it was operating in the Red Sea, the Navy Times reported on Nov. 23.

Earlier this month, as she looked back on her greatest moments as a leader, she also claimed the title mom, to all the sailors

“As someone lucky enough to be a mom herself, it means they know I love them and I want to keep them safe,” said Nikitin.

The Wakefield native is a 2004 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross. She received her commission through the College of the Holy Cross NROTC program and earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

According to a service biography online, Nikitin served as the Electrical Officer in USS CHOSIN (CG 65) from May 2004 until May 2006 and fleeted up to Training Officer onboard CHOSIN from June 2006 to May 2008. While onboard CHOSIN, she completed two Arabian Gulf Deployments in support of OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM and OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM. Additionally, CDR Nikitin served in USS SPRUANCE (DDG 111) as the Operations Officer, completing the ship’s maiden deployment to the Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility and later served in DESTROYER SQUADRON ONE as the N3 embarked on USS CARL VINSON (CVN 70) in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE. She has served with teams that won the Battle ‘E’ and Spokane Trophy.

In 2011, CDR Nikitin matriculated at Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California where she earned a Masters of Science in Operations Analysis and completed Joint Professional Military Education Phase I.

Ashore, CDR Nikitin served as a Junior Officer Detailer and Officer Candidate School (OCS) accessions coordinator assigned to the Commander, Navy Personnel Command (NPC) in Millington, Tennessee from May 2008 to September 2009 and later as the Shore Coordinator and Assistant Captain Detailer from November 2016 to January 2020. CDR Nikitin also served as the Special Assistant and Flag Aide to the Chief of Naval Operations from October 2015 to October 2016.

CDR Nikitin’s personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards), and various unit awards and campaign medals.

The USS Thomas Hudner was built at the Bath Iron Works in Maine. It is named in honor of US naval aviator Thomas Hudner, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in trying to save the life of his wingman, Ensign Jesse L. Brown, during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, in the Korean War.