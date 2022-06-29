WAKEFIELD—Wakefield Rotarians welcomed Gene Mullen, newly elected incoming president for the 2022-2023 year, at the Tuesday, June 28 meeting held at Brightview Senior Living.

Outgoing President Bruce Donovan swore Mullen in and handed him the Rotary bell, which symbolizes order and discipline, and gavel, which symbolizes the authority invested in the Rotarian elected to the highest position and through him reminds those present of his authority.

“I’m grateful to be living in Wakefield,” said Mullen during his acceptance remarks. “I feel so blessed that we are living in such a giving community, and I’m excited about the Club’s vision going forward.”

Mullen offered a “big shout-out” to Wakefield residents for supporting the Club’s fundraising activities. He said that the Club would not be able to do what it does without the community’s support.

Donovan offered his appreciation for all the support and advice he has received from fellow Rotarians over the past year.

Board members for the 2022-2023 year are Donovan, Suzanne Bowering, Wendy Maguire, Amy Luckiewicz, John Dale, Barbara Worley, Margie Daniels, Paul Adams and Glen Duffy.

Receiving Paul Harris recognition pins from Donovan at the meeting were Rotarians Margie Daniels and Kathryn Boyle.

Recognized for outstanding community service were Community Sales Director for Brightview Jill McWilliam and Wakefield Daily Item writer Gail Lowe.

A Red Sox ticket raffle is currently in progress. The lucky winner of a drawing to be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 will be given two prime seat tickets for the Tuesday, Aug. 9 Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves game. The seats are behind the dugout adjacent to home plate.

Tickets will be sold this summer during Movies by the Lake hosted by WCAT Studios on Hemlock Road.

During the 2021-2022 year, Wakefield Rotary Club members supported the people of Ukraine with a $1,000 donation, purchased dictionaries for grade 3 students in Wakefield schools ($1,008) and contributed to the Independence Day Parade ($500). Many other organizations benefited from Rotary donations, including the Wakefield Education Foundation ($500) and Wakefield Food Pantry ($3,325 and $8,520).

In mid-July, Rotarians will put out the welcome mat for Reverend Doug Dry, new Pastor of the First Baptist Church. A new building will be constructed on the lot next to Artichokes restaurant on Main Street where the former church was located before it was destroyed by a fire in October 2018.