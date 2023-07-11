

WAKEFIELD — How much did you love Broken Leg Production’s amazing performances of “All Shook Up” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” earlier this summer? Now you can catch their final two summer shows, “High School Musical Jr.” (on July 28 at 7 p.m. and July 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and “Footloose” (on August 4 at 7 p.m. and August 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.).

Both shows feature students from many local communities, including Melrose, Wakefield, Stoneham, North Reading, Saugus, Boston, South Hamilton, Everett, Winchester and Arlington.

All shows will be held at BLP’s beautiful summer home, The Savings Bank Theater at Wakefield Memorial High School.

The theater is air-conditioned and there is plenty of parking on-site.

Online tickets will be available about a week before opening night for each show and at the door (if not sold out).

To learn more about the shows and tickets (once open), go to the BLP website: (https://brokenlegproductions.com).