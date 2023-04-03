THE WAKEFIELD High spring sports teams will all play this week, including the girls’ tennis team who is hosting Arlington today, 4:15 p.m. at the Dobbins Courts. (File Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The high school spring sports season is in full swing this week at Wakefield High.

The Warriors have nine teams ready to compete this week. The girls’ tennis, boys’ tennis, softball, baseball, girls’ lacrosse, boys’ lacrosse, girls’ track and boys’ track are the traditional spring sports that will be joined this season by boys’ volleyball, a team that starts its inaugural campaign tonight, 5:30 p.m. at Greater Lawrence. That squad will be coached by Matt Barboza, the Wakefield JV boys’ basketball head coach. Their home opener will be tomorrow night, 5:15 p.m. against Burlington.

The Wakefield tennis teams started their seasons on Thursday. The boys’ team fell to Lexington 5-0 and will travel to Arlington today at 4 p.m. Their next match is at home on Wednesday, 4:15 p.m. against Woburn.

The girls’ tennis team also fell to Lexington 5-0 on Thursday. They will host Arlington today at 4:15 p.m. and travel to Woburn on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Both the girls’ and boys’ lacrosse teams kicked off their seasons on a rainy Saturday morning at Landrigan Field.

The boys took on Peabody and came up short, 6-5 in overtime. The Warriors will host Lexington tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. and Marblehead on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. They travel to Arlington this Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

The girls’ lax team fell to Beverly 16-3 on Saturday. Wakefield will travel to Lexington tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. and host Arlington this Saturday at 9 a.m.

The softball and baseball teams will both start their regular seasons today against Lexington. The baseball team will play at Walsh Field at 4:15 p.m. while the softball team will travel to Lexington High, also at 4:15 p.m. The softball team will host Arlington on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. while the baseball team will travel to AHS at 4:15 p.m.

The girls’ and boys’ outdoor track teams will start their seasons on Saturday when they both travel to Stoneham at 2 p.m.