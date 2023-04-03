THE EASTER BUNNY plans to drop by the Lower Common Saturday morning.

The following comes from the Easter Bunny’s friends at the Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association.

WAKEFIELD — Hello kids! I am writing to let you know that I will be visiting Wakefield on Saturday, April 8, for the Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association’s annual Spring Egg Hunt. I am hoping for great weather!

The Hunt will start at 10 a.m. SHARP! Please make sure that your parents bring you to the Wakefield Lower Common several minutes before 10 so that you will not miss any of the fun.

My friends at the Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association have told me that they will hide thousands and thousands of small chocolate eggs on the Common. As in past years, some of the foil-covered eggs will be specially marked. If you are lucky enough to find a specially marked egg, you will win a special prize. Prizes to be won are chocolate bunnies for older kids, fuzzy toy animals for younger children.

I plan to arrive by fire engine at the end of the Hunt to meet and greet each of you. I look forward to seeing you all on April 8.

Happy Hunting!

The Easter Bunny