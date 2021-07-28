KEVIN DELEARY picked up the win for the Loafers against the Expos yesterday at Walsh Field. (Dan Pawlowski File Photo)

By DAN BYRNE

WAKEFIELD— The Wakefield Twi League was in action on Tuesday night as the Loafers and Expos squeaked in a game shortened by rain just before the storm rolled in.

It was a close contest that saw Sean MacDonald of the Expos face off with Kevin Deleary of the Loafers.

The Expos loaded the bases in the top half of the first inning but Deleary got out of the jam without surrendering a run, leaving them loaded.

The Expos had some trouble in the field in the top of the first inning. They allowed a pair of runs after being unable to make a clean play in the infield, but MacDonald got Deleary to fly to left to leave the bases loaded.

The Expos struck back with a run in the top of the second after a man reached on an error and then a walk brought up Matt Reilly with one down. Reilly’s seeing eye single brought home a runner to make it 2-1.

Deleary got out of the jam with a pair of pop-ups to end the threat.

The Loafers got nothing off MacDonald in the 2nd going down in order following a leadoff walk.

The same can be said about the Expos in the top of the 3rd, only difference being the walk came with one out in the inning. Still, no runs, hits or errors sent the game to the bottom of the third with the Loafers leading 2-1.

James Beaton led off the bottom of the third with a single to right. He advanced to second base on a passed ball and then stole third. Beaton came home on an RBI single that made it 3-1. A single by Joe Galli made it 1st and 3rd. A walk loaded the bases and Dan Cardillo singled to make it 4-1.

MacDonald got out of another bases loaded jam, holding the Loafers to only two more runs, as he got a called third strike to end the inning.

The Expos had a two run rally in the top of the fourth. After the leadoff batter was hit by a pitch, back-to-back doubles by Luke Hopkins and Chris McNall made it 4-3. Deleary was able to work his way out of the jam with three consecutive ground ball outs.

With the storm clouds gathering, the Loafers left a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the 4th, but the game was running out of time. They needed to finish the top of the 5th before the rain got too heavy.

By the top of the fifth inning, the rain was just on the edge of playable. Thunder had rumbled overhead a few times, and off in the distance flashes of lightning could be seen.

The two teams played the top of the 5th like it was the 9th (or 7th in Twi) and when the Expos failed to do anything but ground out to third base, the game was called official with the Loafers ahead 4-3.

Extra Bases

– The Loafers improved to 4-4 with the win. They are tied for third with eight points along with the Unknowns and Highlife who are both 4-4 as well. The Unknowns have the advantage with a plus-7 run differential while the Highlife are plus-3 and the Loafers are minus-1. The Slappers and Brewers are tied for first with 12 points each.

– The Unknowns and Brewers will meet tonight at Moulton Park, 6 p.m.