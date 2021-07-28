A loving husband and father who will be remembered for his generosity

LYNNFIELD — With great sadness we announce the passing of Dr. David F. Donohoe, 82, of Lynnfield, formerly of Woburn, on July 18, 2021.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia B. Donohoe for 52 years. Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Edward T. and Mary A. (Sheeran) Donohoe. He was the loving father of David S. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Kara (Tony) Scivetti of Marblehead; and Alison (Alexis) Albert of Paris, France. He was the adored Papa of Tony, Max, Ava, Zachary and Charlotte Jane. He was predeceased by his sister, Edwina Rapp, and his twin brother, Edward. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

David earned his bachelor of science degree from Boston College, and graduated from Georgetown University Dental School. He subsequently attended Boston University and Columbia University.

David proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War at the 93rd Evacuation Hospital 36th Division from 1966 to 1967. Following his return home from the service, David practiced oral and maxillofacial surgery in Woburn for over 40 years. When not working, he enjoyed golf, antique cars and non-fiction. David will be remembered for his faith, integrity, generosity, intellect and humor.

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Friday, July 23, at the McLaughlin-Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., in Woburn. A funeral Mass celebrating David’s life was held Saturday, July 24, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, followed by burial with Military Honors at Woodbrook Cemetery in Woburn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or another charity of one’s choice.