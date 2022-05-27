THE WMHS outdoor 4×800 relay team, pictured here setting a new school record during the indoor season, was first overall at the outdoor league meet in Burlington on May 19. Pictured from left to right is Ben Stratton, Bradley Diaz, Michael Roberto and Ajay Haridasse. (File Photo)



Start D3 state meet today at Westfield State

BURLINGTON — On May 19, the Wakefield High outdoor boys’ track and field team traveled to Burlington to compete against the 11 other Middlesex League teams in the league meet. Many strong performances were recorded as the Warriors placed 5th overall.

In the 100 meters, Jaden Blake ran a 12:05 and placed 16th and Ryan Tracy ran a 12.16 and was 19th overall.

In the 200 meters, Lucas Kehoe was 8th overall and ran a 24.44. Mardin Minasian ran a 25.62 and was 22nd overall.

In the 110 hurdles, Matt Burns ran a 16.93 and was 6th overall. Josh Catino ran a 18.69 and was 13th overall.

In the 400 meters, Bradley Diaz was the winner in a time of 50.92. Freshman Brody Wyatt ran a PR of 56.06 to place 14th.

Ben Stratton, in the first competitive 2 mile of his career, placed 2nd in a strong time of 9:37.88. Thomas Dowd ran a time of 10:20.89 to finish 15th.

In the 400 meter hurdles, James Christie 9th place in 63.08. Joe Patt was 13th in 64.63.

Ajay Haridasse ran an incredible race in the mile with a big PR of 4:26.05 and placed 3rd overall. Michael Roberto placed 9th in 4:50.

In the 800 meters, William Mezikofsky placed 10th in a time of 2:08. Braden Carroll was 14th with a PR of 2:12.

In the pole vault, Josh Catino jumped 9’6 and placed 2nd overall.

In the high jump, Lucas Kehoe jumped 5’10 and placed 4th overall.

In the long jump, Kehoe jumped 20’10.25 and placed 4th overall. Anthony Arria jumped 18’8 and placed 15th overall.

In the triple jump, Matt Burns jumped 33’7.5 and placed 15th overall.

In the shot put, Joe Pat had a throw of 34’11 and was 19th overall, Haris Hodzic had a throw of 32’2.5 and was 22nd overall.

In the discus, Robbie Hagopian had a throw of 80’6 and placed 19th, Haris Hodzic had a throw of 74’11 and was 21st overall.

In the javelin, Joe Patt had a throw of 113’2 and was 14th overall, Sean Callanan had a throw of 103’3 and was 20th overall.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Jaden Blake, Ryan Tracy, Anthony Arria and Javin Willis ran a 46.99 and placed 7th overall.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Stratton, Haridasse, Roberto, and Diaz got the win in a time of 8:21.26.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Christie, Wyatt, Minasian, and Carroll placed 9th with a time of 3:57.48.

On Saturday, Wakefield headed to the South Shore Principals meet to get one last meet in before their divisional state meet.

In the 400 meters, Lucas Kehoe ran a 52.84 and was 7th overall.

In the freshmen 100 meters, Adam Levy ran a personal best time of 12.27 and was 12th overall.

Leith Jones had a big PR in the mile of 4:32.96 to place 3rd. Michael Arria ran a season best time of 4:55.

In the freshman mile, Andrew Nett ran a PR of 5:09.90 to place 13th. Brandon Nett was 14th in 5:10.68.

Brody Wyatt placed 2nd in the Freshman 400 meter race in a new PR of 55.23.

Sean Callanan was 6th in the same race in a PR of 57.26.

The Warriors will travel to Westfield State today for the first day of the Div. 3 state meet.