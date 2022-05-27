WAKEFIELD — Annual Memorial Day ceremonies begin Monday morning at Moulton Park, hosted by the West Side Social Club, and end following a 1 p.m. town observance at the Galvin Middle School.

At Moulton beginning promptly at 10 a.m., emcee William Bloom III will start the West Side’s annual remembrance of those neighborhood men and women who made the Supreme Sacrifice for our country. Town Council Chair Mehreen Butt will greet the audience, and 29 memorial trees around Moulton Field will be rededicated, as will America’s tree and a Memorial Boulder.

The guest speaker at the West Side event will be Petty Officer 3rd Class Tobias Hoxie USN (honorable discharge). Hoxie served in the US Navy for nine years, first as a Missile Technician (MT) aboard the USS Nevada (SSBN 733) an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine (2003-2007) where he completed seven nuclear deterrent patrols. From 2008 to 2011, his second assignment, Hoxie was stationed in Silverdale WA at the Bangor Sub Base at the Explosives Handling Wharf (EHW).

After his honorable discharge, Hoxie remained close to the Navy as a civilian where he worked at the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Bath, Maine, as a Protocol Officer and IT Management Analyst. Later he returned to Bangor, WA to work for Lockheed Martin, as an Operations Supervisor.

Presently, Hoxie is the Manufacturing Supervisor at ThermoFisher Scientific in Chelmsford.

Hoxie received an associate’s degree in Technical Arts (ATA) Marine Systems Technology, Olympic College, a bachelor’s in Workforce Education and Development, Southern Illinois University Carbondale and a master’s degree in Human Resources, Chapman University.

Hoxie now resides in New Hampshire with his three children and wife of 18 years.

The Town of Wakefield’s Memorial Day ceremoney begins at 1 p.m. at the Galvin Middle School.

The Welcome/Open Ceremony will be handled by Paul J. Cancelliere, chair of the town’s Veterans Advisory Board, followed by the posting of the Colors by the Wakefield Girl Scouts

The Pledge of Allegiance led by John Bouling, American Legion Post 63.

The “National Anthem” performed by Zachariah Baumhardt, a Wakefield Memorial High School student.

The Invocation will be delivered by Reverend Bob Leroe, USA Chaplain (Ret), First Parish Congregational Church of Wakefield

Greetings will be given by Town Council Chair Mehreen Butt

Greetings will also come from State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian, State Representative Donald Wong and State Senator Jason L. Lewis.

A presentation of the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty will be made by Veterans Service Officer Dave Mangan to John Peach honoring Seaman 1st Class Chester James Peach

The Keynote Address will be made by Marion Dennehy, New England Region Vice President of the Gold Star Wives of America and a member of the Wakefield Veterans Advisory Board.

A proclamation will be presented to James “Jay” Pinette on behalf of the City of Melrose, and the Towns of Saugus and Wakefield by Robert Ettinger of the Wakefield Veterans Advisory Board

The presentation of the Wreath will be made by Boy Scouts Troop 701 placing the Wreath Center Stage

A Reading of Wakefield’s Fallen led by Robert Ettinger, Secretary, Wakefield Veterans Advisory Board, with the ringing of the Bell courtesy of the Wakefield Fire Department

There will be a Moment of Silence (21 seconds)

Taps performed by Wakefield Memorial High School students Caroline Dill and Andrew Heath.

The benediction will be given by Reverend Bob Leroe, USA Chaplain (Ret), First Parish Congregational Church of Wakefield.

Closing remarks will be made by Paul Cancelliere.

And Colors will be retired by the Girl Scouts Color Guard.