MEGAN CATALDO combined good defense with steady offense to help the Warriors go 2-1 last week. (File Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ lacrosse team went 2-1 in three home games last week, improving to 5-7 on the season.

The Warriors shut out Medford 14-0 on Monday, May 8. They fell to Reading 18-6 on Tuesday but bounced back to beat Stoneham 11-6 on Friday.

The Warriors were ranked 35th in the Div. 2 power rankings that were released Friday morning before their win over the Spartans. The top 32 teams automatically qualify.

Wakefield has four more games on the schedule. They need to win three for the other way to qualify for a state tournament: by going .500 or better.

Wakefield’s win over Medford was their second of the season. The Warriors dominated possession while goalies Sofia Macaluso and Mackenzie Grace combined for the shutout, collecting two saves each.

Molly Forrest had 3 goals and 1 assist. Julia Welch also scored 3 goals. Juliana Spaulding added 2 goals.

The Warriors got single tallies from eight other players to account for the scoring as Abby Myette, Shea Suntken, Kyleigh Formicola, Leah Connors, Meg Cataldo, Alexis Biscoe, Ally Bligh and Molly Berinato all got on the board.

“We had a good offensive game with a whole team effort,” said head coach Cara Luca.

The Warriors battled all game against a tough Rockets squad. Generally considered one of the best teams in the state, now 13-1 Reading (No. 3 in Div. 1) brought their A game but Wakefield showed plenty of fight.

Spaulding had 3 goals in the game while Forrest added 2. Corrine Dunlap also scored. Macaluso had 12 saves and Wakefield’s defense more than held their own against a very talented attack.

“We had a rough first five minutes but we were able to settle,” said Luca. “Reading is a very skilled team and I feel our defense had a really good game.”

Sometimes, a competitive loss against a state powerhouse can have the effect of a victory in terms of confidence.

That felt like the case for the Warriors when they hosted Stoneham on Friday and earned their third league win of the season.

Forrest went off for 6 goals and an assist to lead the team. Welch and Spaulding added 2 goals each while Formicola also scored.

Macaluso had 9 saves. Grace had 2 stops in the final six minutes of the game.

“The girls played hard today,” said Luca. “Our transition was really good – we made key passes. The defense held their ground and was able to hold Stoneham’s offense in check.”

The Warriors host Melrose (No. 17, D2) tomorrow at 4 p.m. They travel to Burlington (No. 6, D2) on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.