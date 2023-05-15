Loved nature, fishing, camping

WAKEFIELD — Scott Garrant, age 60 of Wilmington passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on May 10.

Scott was born on September 12, 1962, and grew up in Wakefield where he was involved with YMCA, boy scouts, chorus, the madrigal singers and could be found hanging out with his group of friends, dubbed the ‘Partisons’. A talented singer, Scott sang the national anthem at his Wakefield high graduation and received a ‘full-ride’ scholarship to the University of Hartford’s Hartt School of Music for his vocal skills. While at UHart, Scott was a cheerleader and resident assistant. He graduated with a bachelors degree in business and went on to receive his masters degree, finishing his University of Hartford tenure in 1987. He would later go on to receive his law degree from Massachusetts School of Law in Andover.

In 1995, Scott and his family moved to Wilmington and immediately put down roots. Scott believed deeply in public service and in doing good for others without any expectation of thanks. To name just a few of the many roles Scott served in town, he was a member of the Wilmington Youth Soccer Board, member of the Wilmington Board of Appeals, co-chairman of the Wilmington Master Plan Committee, served as a town Selectman and for over 20 years Scott served as a member and later as chairman of the Wilmington 4th of July Committee. Scott was the recipient of Wilmington’s Good Guy Award in 2016 for his outstanding service and dedication to the Town of Wilmington.

Many also knew Scott through his work as an attorney. He was as tireless a worker as any and truly went the extra mile for every client he took on. It was not unusual to find Scott at his office before the sun came up and the birds were chirping, pouring over every last detail on a client’s case. He took his career seriously and was a true professional to all who interacted with him.

While most people may have known Scott through his work with the public, his truest passion was his family and friends. The quiet, serious demeanor and furrowed brow Scott carried with him every day at work would melt away as soon as he came home to see his family. He was a dutiful son to his mother, who he loved unconditionally and would call almost every day. He was a wonderful, caring brother to his sister, who shared his dry sense of humor and love of Monty Python.

Scott met his beloved wife Ana in July of 1989 at the Outrigger in Gloucester. They married after only three months and shared 33 perfect years together, building their life and family and taking time to stay in love. Every night Scott and Ana would sit together and share cookies and milk while they watched TV and talked about their days. They set a beautiful example of how to set aside time for one another, to be considerate and empathetic to others and to deeply love one another every single day.

Scott’s greatest pride and focus was his family and he devoted every free minute to both of his sons. Scott coached his sons and many others in Wilmington boys soccer and basketball for many years. He was a thoughtful father like no other, taking time to understand his son’s interests and involving them in his own hobbies. Scott loved to spend his time in nature and passes on his loves of fishing, camping and gardening to both of his sons. All throughout his life, Scott sacrificed opportunities both personal and professional to ensure that his sons got as much of his time as he could give. They spent long hours together listening to Scott’s favorite music: Zeppelin, U2, Jim Croce and more. Scott treated his son Cam’s long-time girlfriend and now wife, Kim, as a daughter of his own, who he loved dearly. Scott’s ultimate goal in life was to be as good a father as possible. He accomplished this by every measure imaginable and will be remembered as such.

Scott was the beloved husband of Ana Garrant; devoted father of Ryan Garrant of Wilmington; and of Cameron Garrant and his wife Kim, of Wakefield; cherished son of Marjorie Garrant and the late Donald Garrant of Wakefield; and dear brother of Janice Garrant of Wakefield.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of his life on Wednesday, May 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Time of Sharing at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall, 126 Middlesex Ave (directly behind St. Thomas Church), in Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Scott’s memory to the The Donald E. Garrant Foundation, Inc., 357 Main St., P. O. Box 30, Wakefield, MA 01880.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, Wilmington. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit our website at www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.